'Riverdale' to introduce Veronica's husband in season 5

American teen drama TV series 'Riverdale', based on the popular Archie comics has cast a husband for the character of Veronica in its season five, during a big leap forward.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:22 IST
The current Cast of Riverdale (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American teen drama TV series 'Riverdale', based on the popular Archie comics has cast a husband for the character of Veronica in its season five, during a big leap forward. According to E! News, actor Chris Mason of 'Broadchurch' fame has been cast to play the role of Veronica's husband Chad Gekko in season five of the popular CW drama series. Riverdale's time jump is going to lead towards some big changes, like the fact that Veronica, played by Camila Mendes is going to be married, but not to Archie, played by KJ Apa.

The character of Chad has been described by E! News as that of an 'Alpha Dog' who is controlling and jealous. He is intimidated by the life of Veronica and her friendship with Archie. At the end of the previous season, the characters of Veronica and Archie were still dating but their relationship was mostly headed towards doom.

Earlier season four was forced to end three episodes prior because the production had to shut down during the lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Chad's character will make its debut after the time jump in episode four of season five. (ANI)

