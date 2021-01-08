Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahinder Kaur files complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda court

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:28 IST
Mahinder Kaur files complaint against Kangana Ranaut in Bathinda court
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Mahinder Kaur, who was misidentified by Kangana Ranaut as "Shaheen Bagh dadi", has filed a complaint against the actor in a court here.

The complaint has been filed under IPC sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation), Kaur's counsel Raghbir Singh said on Friday.

The counsel said the court has fixed January 11 as the date for hearing the complaint.

In her complaint, the 73-year-old woman farmer from Punjab said the actor made "false imputations and remarks" against her in a tweet by comparing her with a woman, saying she was the same "dadi" who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

"By using such remarks, the actor lowered my reputation and prestige," Kaur alleged in the complaint.

Because of the "false and scandalous" tweet, the complainant was suffering from grave mental tension, agony, harassment, humiliation, loss of reputation and defamation in the eyes of her family members, relatives, neighbours, co-villagers and general public at large, as per the complaint.

Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village here, said Ranaut had not even tendered an unconditional apology to her.

The Bollywood actor had misidentified Kaur as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made headlines during the anti-CAA protests in 2019 in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.

Ranaut had shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital.

She retweeted the post with pictures of the two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the ''same Dadi'' who featured in Time Magazine was ''available in 100 rupees".

Later, the actor deleted the tweet after Twitter users pointed out that both the women were different.

PTI CORR CHS VSD SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...

Communication maintained at ground level to avoid any 'misunderstandings and misjudgments': MEA on Sino-India border row

India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgments even as discussions continue for achieving complete disengagement in all friction areas, the Ministry of External Affairs said...

About 44.7 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

Phase nine of the Vande Bharat Mission has been made operational since January 1, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday adding that more than 44.7 lakh people have been repatriated under this mission. Speaking at a virtual press b...

Gujarat's coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities: Health Department.

Gujarats coronavirus caseload rises to 2,50,598 with 685 new cases, death toll reaches 4,335 with three more fatalities Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021