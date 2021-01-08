At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be ''dedicated to our extended family''.

Attending the virtual inauguration of the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival (KIFF) from Mumbai, Khan said thathe felt sorry for not being able to be present at theprogramme physically like its previous editions since 2011.

''A family does not necessarily mean just sons anddaughters and parents. I think it implies extended familypeople of the states the entire country. One must resolve towork for this extended family in 2021, after the pandemic-hit2020,'' Khan said.

The 55-year-old actor also wished good luck to everyperson associated with the world of entertainment.

Advocating the need to put forward messages of peace,happiness, harmony and love, Khan said, ''I wish people areable to multiply their earnings.'' He said, ''It is time to do some social work whetherit is through work of entertainment, whether it is throughgroundwork helping people as is being done by great leaderslike Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee)''.

Banerjee who was present at the programme thanked theactor for attending it from Mumbai and said he has to come toKolkata during the Raksha Bandhan as he is like her youngerbrother. To this, he replied, ''100 per cent I will come.'' PTISUSNN NN

