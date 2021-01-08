Left Menu
Development News Edition

At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be dedicated to our extended family.Attending the virtual inauguration of the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival KIFF from Mumbai, Khan said thathe felt sorry for not being able to be present at theprogramme physically like its previous editions since 2011.A family does not necessarily mean just sons anddaughters and parents.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:16 IST
At KIFF inauguration, Shah Rukh dedicates 2021 to 'extended family' - people of India

Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan on Friday described the people of the entire country ashis extended family and said that after a pandemic affectedyear, 2021 has to be ''dedicated to our extended family''.

Attending the virtual inauguration of the 26th KolkataInternational Film Festival (KIFF) from Mumbai, Khan said thathe felt sorry for not being able to be present at theprogramme physically like its previous editions since 2011.

''A family does not necessarily mean just sons anddaughters and parents. I think it implies extended familypeople of the states the entire country. One must resolve towork for this extended family in 2021, after the pandemic-hit2020,'' Khan said.

The 55-year-old actor also wished good luck to everyperson associated with the world of entertainment.

Advocating the need to put forward messages of peace,happiness, harmony and love, Khan said, ''I wish people areable to multiply their earnings.'' He said, ''It is time to do some social work whetherit is through work of entertainment, whether it is throughgroundwork helping people as is being done by great leaderslike Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee)''.

Banerjee who was present at the programme thanked theactor for attending it from Mumbai and said he has to come toKolkata during the Raksha Bandhan as he is like her youngerbrother. To this, he replied, ''100 per cent I will come.'' PTISUSNN NN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs records Kerala Assembly Speaker's staff statement over dollar smuggling case

Customs, probing the dollar smugglingcase, on Friday recorded the statement of Kerala AssemblySpeaker P Sreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary whoappeared at the central agency office here in response tosummons, official sources said...

NHRC flags 'shady' finding of judicial inquiry into death of undertrial prisoner in Gujarat

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has set aside the report of a judicial inquiry into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat in 2017, terming the conclusion as shady, officials said on Friday.An a...

FIR lodged against unidentified person for firing at house wall in Indore

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indores Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a mans house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday. The inciden...

UPDATE 2-Biden to release more available coronavirus doses- spokesman

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021