Mumbai: British national, 2 others held with high-grade drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)on Saturday arrested three persons, including a Britishnational, for allegedly supplying imported strains of ganja inthe metropolis, an official said.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drug casebeing probed after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant SinghRajput in June last year, he added.

Over 200 kilograms of ganja, including importedstrains like 'OG Kush' (a strain of cannabis indica), andcurated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from theUnited States as well as local areas, were recovered in theNCB action, he said.

''A team of NCB's Mumbai unit led by zonal directorSameer Wankhede conducted a raid in Bandra West and seizedganja from a courier initially. It also conducted searches inKhar west and recovered a huge stash of imported strains ofganja from British national Karan Sajnani,'' he said.

Sajnani's questioning revealed the role of RahilaFurniturewala, a suspect in the drug probe following Rajput'sdeath.

''Contraband like ganja and bud (street slang formarijuana and hashish) was recovered from Furniturewala, whowas also providing financial aid to the network. Shaista, thesister of Rahila, was also arrested with ganja. The drugs wererolled into joints by Sajnani for supply to high-class clientsin Mumbai and other states,'' the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai unit of NCB conductedsearches across the metropolis in connection with the drugscase linked to Rajput's death.

Several people were apprehended during these searches,and questioning of some of them was underway, officials said.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra home in June lastyear, after which the NCB started a probe into alleged use ofdrugs in the film industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)