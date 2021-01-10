Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:50 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps 'Text For You'
Actor Priyanka Chopra has finished the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film ''Text For You'' in London.

The Jim Strouse-helmed romantic drama is inspired by the 2016 German-language box office hit ''SMS Fur Dich'', which is based on Sofie Cramer's popular novel of the same name.

The 38-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding the film's script.

''That's a wrap! Congratulations and thank you to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies,'' she wrote.

Last month, Chopra Jonas had described that shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic for her and the crew involved daily testing as well as appropriate social distancing.

''Text For You'' also stars music icon Celine Dion and ''Outlander'' star Sam Heughan. Chopra Jonas is currently gearing up for the release of director Ramin Bahrani's ''The White Tiger'' adapted from author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The film will premiere on Netflix on January 22.

