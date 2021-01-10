Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sussanne Khan wishes 'best dad in the world' Hrithik Roshan on birthday

Sharing a video featuring her actor husband with their two children, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 11:20 IST
Sussanne Khan wishes 'best dad in the world' Hrithik Roshan on birthday
Actor Hrithik Roshan with his sons (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a video featuring her actor husband with their two children, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan on Sunday extended birthday greetings to the actor. Khan who had called it quits with Roshan in 2014 after a 14-year-long marriage posted a special video capturing several memorable moments between Hrithik and their children Hridhaan Roshan, Hrehaan Roshan.

Using the hashtags of "best dad in the world," Sussanne wished her ex-husband a "meaningful blessed" year ahead. "Happy happiest birthday Rye..wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to.. have a meaningful blessed 2021 #bestdadintheworld #love #prosperity #joy #bigsmiles #manylaughoutlouds," she wrote in the caption.

Six years after parting ways, Khan and Roshan continue to be good friends and co-parents. Earlier last year, Khan had also moved to Roshan's house during the Covid-induced lockdown to take better care of their children during the tough times of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Official: Roadside bomb kills 3 people in Afghan capital

A roadside bomb exploded in Afghanistans capital Sunday, killing at least three people in a vehicle, the latest attack to take place even as government negotiators are in Qatar to resume peace talks with the Taliban.Tariq Arian, spokesman f...

CBI nabs 2 for selling child sexual abuse material through social media

The CBI has arrested two Delhi-based persons for alleged sale and purchase of Child Sexual Abuse Material CSAM through social media platforms, officials said Sunday.They said Neeraj Kumar Yadav, an engineer by education, and Kuljeet Singh M...

Four-year-old raped in Patna, man arrested

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Patna, the police said on Sunday. The accused identified as Raghu Nandan Kumar has been arrested by the police.The incident took place in the area of Gardanibagh police statio...

Power supply restored in many Pak cities after massive blackout

Power supply was restored fully or partially on Sunday in many cities in Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, hours after several towns in the country plunged into darkness following a huge blackout due to a fault in the powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021