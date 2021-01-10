Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps up 'Text For You' shoot

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday (local time) announced the wrap up for her next Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama, titled 'Text For You'.

ANI | London | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:15 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas wraps up 'Text For You' shoot
Priyanka Chopra. Image Credit: ANI

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday (local time) announced the wrap up for her next Sony's Screen Gems romantic drama, titled 'Text For You'. Chopra Jonas who is in London shooting for her upcoming flick 'Text For You' that also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan took to her social media handles and shared a picture that showed her smiling as she looks in the mirror while holding the script of the film in her hands.

With the picture, she wrote "That's a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies." Earlier, the 'Fashion' star posted a behind the scene self-taken picture from the sets for her forthcoming romantic flick where she announced her last day on the set.

Of the late, Chopra made headlines for avowedly defying new COVID-19 strain-induced lockdown rules in London by visiting a salon. Meanwhile, on a professional note, the 'Text For You' movie that Priyanka Chopra has wrapped up recently is directed by Jim Strouse, from a screenplay by Strouse and Lauryn Kahn. The film is an English remake of the German-language film 'SMS Fur Dich,' based on Sofie Cramer's novel.

The story of the film revolves around a woman who, after tragically losing her fiance, starts to send romantic texts on his old mobile number. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first ...

Top Republican says Trump committed ''impeachable offenses''

Democrats momentum for a fresh drive to quickly impeach outgoing President Donald Trump has gained support, and a top Republican said the presidents role in the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters was worthy of r...

Kazakh ex-president's party set to retain hold on power in Sunday's vote

A party led by Kazakhstans powerful ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to sweep Sundays parliamentary election, as it has done for decades, with no major opposition groups running in the vote.President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, handpicke...

Japanese pray for end to pandemic in annual ice bath ritual at Tokyo shrine

Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021