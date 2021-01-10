Left Menu
They range from different cultural periods, tillmodern times, he added.All the structures, comprising religious, residentialand storage, are heavy, and it shows the affluence of thesettlement, he added.Shinde said the method is particularly observed instructures which have thick bricks walls, adding that Harappanstructures must also be observed in the same light as they toowere heavy structures and most of the techniques were passeddown from the Harappan times.Former ASI director Nizamuddin Taher, who visited thesite in December, said evidence gathered from the structuresin Vadnagar needs to be studied further and corroborated.The observation is very relevant.

Quake resistant techniques seen in old Guj structures: Experts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The preliminary study of 2nd-3rd century CE structures excavated in Gujarat's Vadnagar hasrevealed that people there might have known about earthquakeresistant techniques, experts said Sunday.

Experts said no cracks or stress were found in thesestructures despite the area, some 100 kilometres from here,being prone to earthquakes, though they added the observationsneed further corroboration.

''These are heavy brick structures with heavy walls.

The area is prone to earthquakes, so it is quite likely peopleliving way back in the 2nd and 3rd centuries devised thisconstruction method of putting some gap and maybe wood inbetween to act as a squeeze,'' said Professor Vasant Shinde,archaeologist and director general of National MaritimeMuseum.

''These are mostly houses and other structures thatdate back to the 2nd-3rd centuries and continue till moderntimes, as modern settlements on top of the mound show the samestructure. They range from different cultural periods, tillmodern times,'' he added.

All the structures, comprising religious, residentialand storage, are heavy, and it shows the affluence of thesettlement, he added.

Shinde said the method is particularly observed instructures which have thick bricks walls, adding that Harappanstructures must also be observed in the same light as they toowere heavy structures and most of the techniques were passeddown from the Harappan times.

Former ASI director Nizamuddin Taher, who visited thesite in December, said evidence gathered from the structuresin Vadnagar needs to be studied further and corroborated.

''The observation is very relevant. There is a gapbetween brick structures, and monuments existing at that timedo not bear any evidence of cracks or stress. If the region isearthquake prone, there should have been some evidence ofquakes on these structures,'' he said.

He said wooden residue in the gaps will have to befound for analysis to know if these structures had thetechnique to withstand the impact of earthquakes.

Excavation in Mehsana's Vadnagar, incidentally, thehometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was undertaken bythe state archaeological department and the ArchaeologicalSurvey of India.

Since 2015, the ASI has found structures like Buddhistprayer halls.

