Entertainment News Roudnup: 'Up' documentary maker Micheal Apted dies and Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth
The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79
British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967.
Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'
Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vanessa Kirby
- British
- James Bond
- Hollywood
- Netflix
- U.S.
- Kirby
ALSO READ
It’s utterly unbalanced: Emma Thompson criticises casting older men with younger women in Hollywood
Cold war British-Soviet double agent George Blake dies at 98 - RIA
British coronavirus variant found in traveller to Sweden - health agency
British double agent George Blake dies in Russia at 98
EXPLAINER-How will the EU-British trade deal change ties?