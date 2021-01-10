Left Menu
Entertainment News Roudnup: 'Up' documentary maker Micheal Apted dies and Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth

The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.

Entertainment News Roudnup: 'Up' documentary maker Micheal Apted dies and Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79

British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967.

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.

