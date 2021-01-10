Rajinikanth fans stage protest seeking his political entry

Scores of fans of superstarRajinikanth staged a protest here on Sunday demanding theveteran actor to take the political plunge, days after he hadruled out joining politics.

A good number of protesters converged at Valluvar Kottamhere and raised slogans such as ''Vaa Thalaiva Vaa'' (Comeleader come), urging him to embark on his political journey asassured earlier and usher in a new era in Tamil Nadu politics.

The Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), initially seen as aprecursor organisation of the veteran's possible politicalparty, had earlier asked its members and the actor's fans notto join the agitation and ''further hurt'' him, pointing outthat he had decided against joining politics citing his frailhealth.

On Sunday, scores of fans from different parts of thestate wished him good health at the agitation and alsodemanded that he should join politics.

They were seen carrying posters of the actor, even as hitsongs from some of his movies were played there.

Rajinikanth had in December last year said he would floathis political party in January 2021, following up on his 2017announcement that he will take the political plunge ahead ofthis year's Assembly polls.

However, on December 29, making a U-turn, the superstardeclared that he will not enter politics in view of his frailhealth, putting an end to his long-nurtured plans anddescribing his recent hospitalisation in Hyderabad during ashoot for a Tamil film as God's warning.

The decision had disappointed many of his fans, withsome of them staging a protest outside his residence herethat day itself, demanding for a re-think of his decision.

PTI SAROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)