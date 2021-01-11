Left Menu
Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68

Hubert Auriol, the first competitor to win the Dakar Rally on a motorbike and in a car, has died. He was 68.The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2021 09:57 IST
The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday. It did not specify a cause but the Frenchman had battled heart disease for many years.

The Dakar Rally announced that Auriol died on Sunday. It did not specify a cause but the Frenchman had battled heart disease for many years.

The charismatic Auriol won the race, which was then called the Paris-Dakar Rally, on a motorbike in 1981 and '83 and then in a car in 1992.

Auriol later became director of the race, a position he held for nearly a decade. In recent years, he had worked as a Paris-based auto racing consultant.

“He inspired generations of riders and drivers and has been an integral part of the rally throughout its history,” the Dakar Rally said. AP BSBS

