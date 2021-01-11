Entertainment News Roundup: 'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79; 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show and more
Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
'Up' documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79
British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967.
'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show
Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series "Sex and the City" will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older, the network said on Sunday. The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.
