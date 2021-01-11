Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kareena Kapoor channels Monday mood in pyjamas

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is soon going to give birth to her second child, shared a glimpse from her Monday morning while adorning striped night suit.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:21 IST
Kareena Kapoor channels Monday mood in pyjamas
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is soon going to give birth to her second child, shared a glimpse from her Monday morning while adorning striped night suit. The 'Tashan' star hopped on to Instagram and posted a monochromatic picture featuring a close up of her smiling face.

Bearing a no make up look, the picture sees Kareena resting her head on a pillow while she sports striped PJs. Channelling her Monday mood in the photo, the 'Kurbaan' star captioned the post as, "Pjs on a Monday (with three red heart emoticons) what a life (with a 100 number emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 15 lakh fans liked the post within 54 minutes of being posted. While adoring the picture, many of Kapoor's friends from the industry chimed into the comments section. Tamannah Bhatia left three lovestruck emoticons, while on the other hand, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra left a sparkling heart emoticon. Of late, the 'Heroine' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos. Earlier, Kapoor reunited with her BFFs after a long time and gave her fans a glimpse of a get together with her girl gang. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor reunited with her friends - Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, and Natasha Poonawalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Every hydroelectric project under obligation to release minimum water downstream: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has directed state pollution control boards to ensure the release of minimum water downstream by hydroelectric projects, saying business or commercial interests cannot override the requirement of maintaining rive...

Indonesia approves China's Sinovac vaccine as infections surge

Indonesia gave Sinovac Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine its first emergency use approval outside China on Monday as the worlds fourth most populous country launches nationwide inoculations to stem surging infections and deaths. A lack of data and ...

UP: Boy sodomised by youth, accused absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in a village under Kakrauli police station area here, police said on Monday.According to SHO Mukesh Solanki, police registered a case against the youth 20, who is absconding.In the compla...

PDM to stage power show in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Malakand today

The Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, which aims to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan from power, will be holding a rally on Monday in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to a report by Geo News, strict security arrangements have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021