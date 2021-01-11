Left Menu
Development News Edition

Today common man is the hero in cinema, says Satish Kaushik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:45 IST
Today common man is the hero in cinema, says Satish Kaushik

Common man has replaced the larger-than-life hero on the big screen, believes actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who says he has attempted to highlight the simplicity of rural India in his latest directorial venture “Kaagaz”.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, the film is a satirical comedy and a commentary on the identity crisis.

Based on a real-life story, ''Kaagaz'' revolves around Lal Bihari Mritak (Tripathi) from a village in UP, who struggled for 18 years to prove that he is alive after he was declared dead in the records.

“There are so many stories of common man from smaller towns that remain untold and we must focus on bringing out these stories. The protagonist, the hero of our film often keeps changing. ''Earlier he was an action-romantic guy. Today, the common man is the hero in cinema. If we try to bring out their issues, successes and failures it connects well with the audience,” Kaushik told PTI in an interview.

The 64-year-old filmmaker said he cast Tripathi in the lead role after he was blown away by the actor’s performance in the 2018 film “Phamous”. Praising the ''Ludo'' star, Kaushik said, ''He does less but the impact is more. I wanted to present him as a hero in this arthouse entertainer. We have a new hero in the form of a common man as Pankaj,” he said. “We have tried to tap into the emotion of this person, which is his identity... We have not tried to politicise the film... We all are fighting to establish our identity be it (in) professional or social (space) in the world,” he added.

Presented by Salman Khan, ''Kaagaz'' also marks Kaushik's return to direction after 2014's horror comedy ''Gang of Ghosts''. His previous credits as director include like “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”, “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, and “Tere Naam”. Best remembered for his comedic turns in “Mr India”, “Deewana Mastana”, and “Saajan Chale Sasural”, the actor said he has been trying to re-establish himself as a director.

“I wanted to prove that I am not just a comic actor. I want to say something important to the audience through my work. ''I have studied at the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India, acted in films, shows, and done plays in different languages. At the age of 64, I have reinvented myself. Everyone goes through a downfall in life and you prove yourself by doing good work.” “Kaagaz” is streaming on ZEE5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New real wall after Dravid in Indian cricket are Vihari and Ashwin, says BCCI VP Shukla

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwins blockathon helped India eke out a draw against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla feels India has finally found its new wall. Batting out 258 balls, ...

Students in Rome stage sit-in to demand schools be re-opened

Dozens of students staged a sit-in protest outside their school in central Rome on Monday, urging the government to re-open the education sector across the country after most of its 20 regions extended closures to contain rising COVID-19 in...

Spirit of national pride paramount for building structure like Atal tunnel: Rajnath

A spirit of national pride is of paramount importance for building a great structure like Atal tunnel, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.The strategically important 9.02-km tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughou...

Centre to bear expenses for first round of vaccination, jabs for 30 cr in first few months: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round and suggested that public representatives, a reference...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021