British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the "Up" documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 79, his U.S. agent said on Friday. Apted also directed Hollywood movies ranging from the 1999 James Bond blockbuster "The World is Not Enough" to the Loretta Lynn country singer biography "Coal Miner's Daughter" and dozens of TV shows, including episodes of British soap "Coronation Street" in the 1967. 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series "Sex and the City" will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older, the network said on Sunday. The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network. Former Berlin maestro Simon Rattle will quit UK to return to Germany

Simon Rattle, the British former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, will return to Germany to take up the baton guiding Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023. The move, just three years after he returned to Britain to direct the London Symphony Orchestra, comes as musicians complain that Brexit has limited their professional horizons, with new visa requirements making it harder to perform to Europe's music-hungry public.

