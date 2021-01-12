Beau Willimon developing 'Risk' series

''House of Cards'' creator Beau Willimon is working on a series adaptation of the board game Risk for studio Entertainment One (eOne).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Willimon and Jordan Tappis will also produce via their banner, Westward, under which they have signed a multiyear, first-look TV deal with eOne.

Michael Lombardo, president global television at eOne, said they have found ''perfect partners'' in Willimon and Tappis to build the studio's world-class content slate.

''In Beau, we've found an amazing combination of brilliant producer, singular creator, and avid fan of Risk. We can't wait to work with him and the rest of the Westward team to reimagine that brand and so much more,'' Lombardo said.

In a joint statement, Willimon and Tappis said they are excited to develop Risk as their first project together.

''All of us at Westward are thrilled to join forces with eOne to bring to life some of the most successful IP in the marketplace as well as partner on our extensive slate of scripted television shows,'' they said.

Risk, a board game in which players aim for global conquest via war, strategy and diplomacy, has been a favourite since its introduction in the late 1950s.

