Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London, return to Germany Simon Rattle, the British former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, will return to Germany to take up the baton with Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, in a major blow to the classical music scene in Britain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:30 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show; Simon Rattle to leave London and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Sex and the City' stars, minus one, to appear in new show

Three of the four stars of the popular HBO series "Sex and the City" will reunite for a new show that picks up with the same characters roughly two decades older, the network said on Sunday. The new ten episode, half-hour series, will air on HBO Max and star Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in the roles they made famous during the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the network.

Star conductor Simon Rattle to leave London, return to Germany

Simon Rattle, the British former conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, will return to Germany to take up the baton with Munich's Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2023, in a major blow to the classical music scene in Britain. The move, just three years after he returned to Britain to direct the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), comes as musicians complain that Brexit has limited their professional horizons, with new visa requirements making it harder to perform to Europe's music-hungry public.

Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth in 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby has never had a baby but she says she can't wait to give birth despite her harrowing performance as a woman whose home delivery ends in tragedy in "Pieces of a Woman," out on Netflix this week. The British actress spent time with pregnant women and those who had suffered stillbirths or miscarriages while preparing for a role that she said scared her with the weight of its responsibility. One woman allowed Kirby to be present at the birth of her child.

KKR bets $200 million on OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder's catalog

Private equity firm KKR & Co will buy a majority stake in Grammy award winning songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder and American pop rock band OneRepublic's music catalog that includes hits such as "Counting Stars" and "Apologize". KKR, with investments in TikTok parent ByteDance and music company BGM, will also have publishing and recorded music rights to the catalog that has nearly 500 songs, including those co-written with popular acts such as Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and U2. (https://bit.ly/2LGahmm)

(With inputs from agencies.)

