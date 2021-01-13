Amitabh Bachchan remembers son Abhishek's first autograph

Taking a trip down the memory lane, Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday reminisced about the time when his son signed his first autograph when he was still a kid in the "1900s". The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the memories from his trip to Tashkent.

The picture sees a young Amitabh with a younger Abhishek seated on his lap. "Tashkent, Soviet Union ... 1900's ... where he signed his first autograph... Abhishek," he wrote in the caption.

The superstar had earlier on Tuesday lauded his actor son's performance in the superhit film 'Guru' on the occasion of the 14th anniversary of the film. (ANI)

