Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie The Girl on The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The Girl on The Train, which featured actor Emily Blunt.It is based on Paula Hawkins 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Netflix, which also uploaded a 20-second teaser of the film.Join ParineetiChopra on a train journey like never before.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:39 IST
Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie ''The Girl on The Train'', starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller ''The Girl on The Train'', which featured actor Emily Blunt.

It is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.

The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Netflix, which also uploaded a 20-second teaser of the film.

''Join @ParineetiChopra on a train journey like never before. Warning: Board at your own risk,'' post from the streamer read.

The Hindi version will feature Chopra, 32, playing an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation.

Set in the UK, the film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwari.

''Join us on a journey that you won’t forget for a long time. #TGOTT premieres 26th February, only on Netflix,'' Hydari wrote.

Tiwari, who featured in last year's Netflix original ''Bulbbul'', also shared the teaser, writing, ''One murder. One suspect. One mystery.This is a train that you don’t want to miss.'' ''The Girl on The Train'' is produced by Reliance Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEXT-PE firm Privavera chairman says remain optimistic about China's Ant Group

Private equity firm Primavera Group, which counts Chinas Ant Group as one of its portfolio companies, remains optimistic about the financial technology giant, its chairman Fred Hu said on Wednesday, despite the ongoing regulatory crackdown....

NBA-Harden vents frustration with struggling Rockets

James Hardens relationship with the Houston Rockets appears beyond repair after a second consecutive lopsided defeat left him venting his frustration with the team. The Rockets 3-6 are second from bottom of the Western Conference following ...

IRFC IPO to raise Rs 4,600 cr; issue opens on Jan 18

The initial public offering IPO of Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC worth about Rs 4,600 crore will hit the market on January 18, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesd...

Fury at the shaken Capitol over the attack, security, virus

This time the fury enveloping the U.S. Capitol comes not from an insurgent mob but from within.The anger on display is searing Democrat against Republican Republican against Republican legislators of both parties against the catastrophic s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021