Yara Shahidi to produce comedy series 'Smoakland' for Freeform

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:30 IST
Yara Shahidi to produce comedy series 'Smoakland' for Freeform

''Grown-ish'' star Yara Shahidi is set to produce ''Smoakland'', a single-camera comedy set up at cable network Freeform.

Yara Shahidi, who rose to prominence with her role as the oldest daughter Zoey Johnson on ABC family drama ''Black-ish'' and currently stars in Freeform spinoff ''Grown-ish'', will back the show along with her mother, Keri via their banner 7th Sun Productions.

According to Deadline, Jewel Coronel, known for drama series ''The Chi'', will pen the new project.

''Smoakland'' revolves around Oakland native Solo, the visionary of a budding cannabis company, who navigates family expectations, changing friendships, love, and her drive to break through the ''grass'' ceiling of the oft-closed terrain of the cannabis industry for herself and her community.

Coronel and Zahir McGhee of ''Scandal'' fame will also executive produce with the Shahidis. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

Yara Shahidi will next be seen playing the role of Tinker Bell in David Lowery's upcoming feature ''Peter Pan and Wendy''.

