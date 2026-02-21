Venezuela Releases Hundreds of Political Prisoners Amid Amnesty Shift

In a significant policy reversal, Venezuela is poised to release 379 political prisoners under a recently enacted amnesty law. The legislation, signed into law this week, is expected to provide relief to opposition members, activists, and journalists among others who have been incarcerated for extensive periods.

The new law is a response to growing calls for political reforms and follows the capture of former leader Nicolás Maduro during a U.S. military operation in Caracas. While authorities have denied holding political prisoners for decades, this change signals a potential new chapter in Venezuelan governance. Nevertheless, human rights groups remain divided over the exclusion of those convicted of severe crimes.

Jorge Arreaza, head of the commission overseeing the amnesty initiative, confirmed that releases will span two days. Alfredo Romero of Foro Penal criticized the selective nature of the law, calling for its broader application to all politically detained individuals to promote national unity. The measure, however, excludes perpetrators of grave offenses, fueling a debate on human rights in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)