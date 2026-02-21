Left Menu

Clashes in Banswada: A Clash of Communities Over Religious Music

In Banswada, Telangana, clashes erupted following an argument at a mall over religious music, leading to police intervention and arrests. The incident sparked communal tensions, with political leaders calling for a thorough investigation. Authorities are taking steps to ensure peace and warn against provocative social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:26 IST
Clashes in Banswada: A Clash of Communities Over Religious Music
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Banswada, Telangana, twelve individuals were arrested after violent clashes injured a police constable, police reported on Saturday. The unrest followed a disagreement between a mall customer and staff over religious music, escalating into a brawl. Police intervened with a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident, which involved stone-pelting, drew a gathering from two communities, officials stated. Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra assured a swift investigation and warned of stringent action against those provoking communal discord. The town has since returned to normalcy, under close watch by the authorities.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns about the rise in communal incidents. In a social media post, he questioned the rapid mobilization of crowds and called for a detailed investigation, urging compensation for those affected, especially minority-owned businesses. Authorities also warned against provocative commentary online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

Jharkhand Revises JPSC Age Criteria, Tackles Cyber and Narcotics Crimes

 India
2
Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal Battle

Tensions Rise in Dehradun: Education Director Assault Incident Sparks Legal ...

 India
3
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
4
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026