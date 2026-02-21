Clashes in Banswada: A Clash of Communities Over Religious Music

In Banswada, Telangana, twelve individuals were arrested after violent clashes injured a police constable, police reported on Saturday. The unrest followed a disagreement between a mall customer and staff over religious music, escalating into a brawl. Police intervened with a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident, which involved stone-pelting, drew a gathering from two communities, officials stated. Kamareddy Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra assured a swift investigation and warned of stringent action against those provoking communal discord. The town has since returned to normalcy, under close watch by the authorities.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns about the rise in communal incidents. In a social media post, he questioned the rapid mobilization of crowds and called for a detailed investigation, urging compensation for those affected, especially minority-owned businesses. Authorities also warned against provocative commentary online.

(With inputs from agencies.)