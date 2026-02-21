Akhilesh Yadav Critiques BJP: AI Summit Fiasco
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP over the chaos at the India AI Summit in Delhi, stating that the party became a 'laughing stock'. He argued that the AI Summit, rather than showcasing India's tech prowess, exposed governmental mismanagement, resulting in international embarrassment.
In a fiery critique, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP, claiming that the recent India AI Summit in Delhi turned into a debacle for the ruling party. Speaking from the SP headquarters, Yadav asserted that the event made the BJP a 'laughing stock' on a global stage.
Yadav stated that while AI was touted as a solution to myriad issues, the summit ironically highlighted the party's inability to manage logistical challenges, exposing flaws like traffic chaos and haphazard organization. He rejected the idea that this could be viewed as a 'master stroke' by the government.
Expressing further criticism, Yadav pointed out that presenting a Chinese-made robot as an Indian innovation was a significant blunder that led to national embarrassment. Meanwhile, a brief protest by India Youth Congress workers at Bharat Mandapam further underscored the discontent against the government during the event.
