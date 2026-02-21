Merz to Lead European Charge Against Tariff Uncertainty

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced a strategic effort to align the European Union's position on trade tariffs as he gears up for an important diplomatic visit to the United States. The Chancellor emphasized the detrimental impact of ongoing uncertainty in trade relations.

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to dismantle key components of former President Donald Trump's tariff policies has been welcomed by many businesses. However, it has not fully alleviated concerns as sector-specific tariffs, such as those on steel and automobiles, remain intact. Merz insists on a concerted European response to these barriers.

Speaking to multiple media outlets, Merz underscored his commitment to making the U.S. government aware of the universal disadvantages of tariffs. He plans to present a consolidated European position during his visit, amidst rising apprehensions that extended trade tensions could disrupt transatlantic economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)