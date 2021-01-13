IFFI 2021 to pay tribute to Satyajit Ray

The 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be celebrating the work of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray by screening five of his classics.

IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24.

As part of the tribute, the festival will showcase Ray's acclaimed ''Pather Panchali'', the first film of his The Apu Trilogy, 1964 romantic drama ''Charulata'', ''Sonar Kella'', his 1977 Hindi directorial debut ''Shatranj Ke Khilari'' and ''Ghare Baire'' (1984).

''Saand Ki Aankh'', directed by Tushar Hiranandani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, will be the opening movie for the Panorama section at the festival.

A total of 224 films will be screened under different sections at the 51st edition, which will be organised in a hybrid format in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic Bangladesh is the focus country at this year's IFFI, which will screen four films from the country, including ''Jibondhuli'' and ''Meghmallar'' set against the backdrop of the 1971 Liberation War, at the festival.

