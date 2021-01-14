Korean adaptation of 'Criminal Justice' in the works

BBC Studios is developing a South Korean adaptation of its critically-acclaimed crime series ''Criminal Justice''.

The project is a collaboration between BBC and Korean production house Studio M, reported Variety.

The Korean take of the British show, which will air on a local broadcaster, will be directed by Lee Myoung-woo, who recently directed ''Backstreet Rookie'', starring Ji Chang-wook and Kim Yoo-jung.

Kwon Soon Gyu, the writer of ''Warrior Baek Dong Soo'' and ''The Royal Gambler'', will pen the series.

Kim Soo Hyun, star of Netflix series ''It's Okay To Not Be Okay'', and ''A Korean Odyssey'' actor Cha Seung Won will feature in the drama.

The upcoming adaptation will be co-produced with Studio M, Chorokbaem media and Gold Medalist.

Originally written by Peter Mofatt, the show follows the journey of an individual through the justice system. The 2008 BBC UK drama ran for a year with two series of five episodes each.

It picked up two BAFTA Television Awards in 2008 for best drama serial and best writer, as well as an International Emmy for Ben Whishaw as best actor in 2009.

Its success spawned several remakes -- the US version in HBO miniseries ''The Night Of'', starring John Turturro and Riz Ahmed, and in India, where the second season of the series ''Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'', featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Kirti Kulhari, premiered last month. A French adaptation is also currently in production for TF1.

Recently, Netflix ordered a Korean version of its Spanish fantasy crime series ''Money Heist'' (''La Casa De Papel''). Another BBC show ''Doctor Foster'' was adapted in Korean as ''The World of the Married'' and in Hindi as ''Out of Love''.

