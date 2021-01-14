Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tammin Sursok reveals her husband has COVID-19 and 'all the hospitals are full'

'Pretty Little Liars' actor Tammin Sursok has revealed that her husband, Sean McEwen, is infected with the coronavirus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:00 IST
Tammin Sursok reveals her husband has COVID-19 and 'all the hospitals are full'
Tammin Sursok (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Pretty Little Liars' actor Tammin Sursok has revealed that her husband, Sean McEwen, is infected with the coronavirus. According to Fox News, the 37-year-old star made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday (local time) alongside a photo of herself looking somewhat teary-eyed.

"My husband has Covid. And I'm scared," she wrote in the caption. "Today I'm not as scared as yesterday but yesterday I felt very out of control. It was rough and touch and go. All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place."

The star said that she and her two daughters - 6-year-old Phoenix and 2-year-old Lennon have tested negative for the virus and have displayed no symptoms. As per Fox News, Sursok added that they've been quarantining and following strict safety guidelines in Austin, Texas, including not seeing friends or eating out.

"The only place we could have got it is the grocery store [because] we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked," Sursok explained. She continued: "Covid is real. It's scary and I now see it firsthand. I've been really scared and in a dark place and I'm writing this to say I'm struggling and I love you all and this community."

Sursok then pleaded with her fans, asking them to "please wear a mask for yourself for other people. This is not something you want to get. Thank you for being here. You light up my life. Always." In a follow-up message on her Instagram story, the star shared that her husband is "doing a little better" and his fever is slowly dropping.

The 'It's a Beautiful Thing' singer added: "You don't think it's going to be you and your family [that's infected] until it is." She also reiterated that "all the hospitals are full" and begged followers to wear a mask for the sake of themselves and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WhatsApp growth slumps as rivals Signal, Telegram rise

Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram are seeing huge upticks in downloads from Appleand Googles app stores. Facebook-owned WhatsApp, by contrast, is seeing its growth decline following a fiasco that forced the company to clarify a p...

Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Maliks son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.Besides, a Mumbai court remand...

French watchdog condemns police for unlawful use of drones to patrol lockdown

French data privacy watchdog CNIL condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to oversee demonstrations and make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.In a decision made public on Thursday, the authority stres...

Information Regulator and Facebook SA discuss WhatsApp privacy policy

South Africas Information Regulator has announced that it met Facebook South Africa on Wednesday to discuss its revised WhatsApp privacy policy.WhatsApps revised private policy sparked a global outcry after the popular Facebook-owned messag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021