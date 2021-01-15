Boruto Chapter 54: Momoshiki vs Boruto’s psychological battle, Will Momoshiki defeat Naruto?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enthusiasts across the world are quite excited as they are quite close to the release of Boruto Chapter 54. They have been waiting for it the last one month since the release of Chapter 53 on December 20. Read further to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

Abdul Zoldyck, one Twitter user tweeted on Boruto Chapter 54 (aka Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 54) on December 17. He wrote – Apologies for the delay! Here is a rough collection of the events mentioned in the summary posted by Dora league. As always, these events do not represent the entirety of the chapter, just a few key moments.

Here's the preview for Boruto (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Chapter 54 – "The "power of the connection" eventually exceeds the command/control… But at the same time, what attacked Sasuke is…!"

Boruto Chapter 54's preview hints at Momoshiki overtaking Boruto's body. According to International Business Times, toward the end of the previous chapter, after stabbing Sasuke in the eye, Boruto tells Naruto and company that he is going to end them soon.

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 54 will be out soon as the original release date is closer. According to BlockToro, Naruto and Sasuke will have to defeat Momoshiki who have to overtake Boruto by harming his body as they are in a space-time dimension created by him. Sasuke might try to kill Momoshiki in Boruto 54 chapter but there is no way Naruto will let that happen.

Fans are wondering what Boruto is doing and how he did let Momoshiki taking over his body so easily. There will surely be a psychological battle between Momoshiki and Boruto where they fight to take control in Boruto Chapter 54.

There are possibilities that Momoshiki will defeat easily Naruto and Sasuke who are injured and tired after the Isshiki battle. Momoshiki will beat Naruto and Sasuke, but before he could deliver the killing blow, Boruto will fight back and stop him from killing his father. Fans are expecting a psychological battle between Momoshiki and Boruto inside their mind where they could use cool new powers without any aftereffect.

Boruto Chapter 54 is likely to be out on January 20, 2021, as per the official manga website. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

