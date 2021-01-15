Randeep Hooda begins shoot for Jio Studios' 'Inspector Avinash'
Actor Randeep Hooda has started shooting for his debut web-series Inspector Avinash, Jio Studios announced on Friday.The crime-thriller series hails from filmmaker Neerraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiaji Superhit fame.The show will also feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.Reporting on duty from today InspectorAvinash RandeepHooda with maheshmanjrekar UrvashiRautela RajneeshDuggal Freddydaruwala GovindNamdev priyankabose20 AdhyayanSsuman amitsial AbhimanyuSingh.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 12:29 IST
''Reporting on duty from today #InspectorAvinash @RandeepHooda with #maheshmanjrekar @UrvashiRautela #RajneeshDuggal @Freddydaruwala #GovindNamdev @priyankabose20 @AdhyayanSsuman @amit_sial #AbhimanyuSingh. ''Welcoming the cast of our cop-thriller web series #InspectorAvinash Directed by #NeerrajPathak in association with #GoldMountainPictures, #KrishanChowdhray @neerraj. Shoot commences today,'' read a post on Jio Studios official Twitter handle.
Based on the real life events of cop Avinash Mishra, the Uttar Pradesh-set show is a dramatic retelling of the life of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state.
''Everyone on board is passionate about the story and hopefully we all would be able to create an engaging web show that we have set out to make,'' Pathak said in a statement.
''Inspector Avinash'', produced by Krishan Choudhary and Pathak, is presented by Jio Studios and is a Gold Mountain Pictures production.
Jio Studios forayed into digital space with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt's production house Vishesh Films with a show on '70s Bollywood tentatively titled ''Agar Tum Na Hote''.
