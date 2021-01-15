Left Menu
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:14 IST
K'taka CM to open queue complex at Udupi mutt

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa will visit the Sri Krishna mutt at Udupi onJanuary 18 to inaugurate the newly built queue complex fordevotees, Vishwa Patha at the Sri Krishna temple.

Admar mutt, presently holding the biennial 'Paryaya'title and the right to offer worship at the Sri Krishnatemple, has organised various cultural and religiousprogrammes as part of the fifth centenary celebrations of the'Paryaya puja' system of the Ashta mutts of Udupi.

The programmes will begin Saturday and culminate onJanuary 23, Admar mutt manager Govindaraju told reporters atUdupi on Thursday.

The queue complex, named 'Vishwa Patha' is a newlybuilt route to take the 'darshan' of Lord Sri Krishna.

The entrance for the templewill begin from a woodenchariot, followed bythe Madhwa Sarovara pond.

Devotees can take blessings of the Lord before the'Swarna Gopura' and visit the 'Bhojana Shala' to get prasadamand then exit the temple.

The new systemhas been formulated by Paryaya Admarmutt seer, he said.

On the history of the 'Paryaya' puja, he said thesystem initially was held for a two-month period for the headsof eight mutts in a cycle during Madhwa Acharya's time.

Later, Sri Vadiraja Acharya started the biennialsystem in 1522.

The tradition of performing Krishna puja on arotational basis for two years by heads of eight mutts ofUdupi has been continuing since then as an unwritten law.

As part of the programmes, a procession will be heldfrom Jodukatte to the Sri Krishna mutt on January 18, carryingthe books of Madhwa Acharya and Sri Vadiraja.

An eight-day exhibition-cum-sale of rural products hasalso been arranged in which Madhubani art of Bihar, Mithilaart, Manjusha painting, wooden sculptures, clay models will bedisplayed.

The valedictory function will be held on January 23,Govindaraju said.

Meanwhile, the three-chariot car festival wascelebrated in a grand manner at Udupi Thursday evening on theoccasion of the 'Makara Sankranti.' Hundreds of devotees gathered to witness thefestivities held at Car Street.

Paryaya Admar Mutt chief Swami Vishwapriya Teertha,junior seer Swami Esha Priya Teertha and heads of other muttstook part in the rituals.PTI MVG SSPTI PTI

