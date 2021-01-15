51st IFFI to honour Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro with Lifetime Achievement Award

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour the Italian cinematographer Mr Vittorio Storaro with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, at the opening ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow (January 16, 2021).

He is well-known for the film The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970). He is noted for films like The Conformist (1970), Last Tango in Paris (1972), 1900 (1976), Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), The Last Emperor (1987), Dick Tracy (1990), Café Society (2016) and Wonder Wheel (2017).

Mr Storaro has received three Oscar Awards for Best Cinematography for the films Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), and The Last Emperor (1987), and is one of three living persons who have won the award three times.

(With Inputs from PIB)