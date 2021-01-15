Left Menu
51st IFFI to honour Italian cinematographer Vittorio Storaro with Lifetime Achievement Award

Mr Storaro has received three Oscar Awards for Best Cinematography for the films Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), and The Last Emperor (1987), and is one of three living persons who have won the award three times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:28 IST
Mr Storaro has received three Oscar Awards for Best Cinematography for the films Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), and The Last Emperor (1987), and is one of three living persons who have won the award three times.

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will honour the Italian cinematographer Mr Vittorio Storaro with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, at the opening ceremony, scheduled to be held tomorrow (January 16, 2021).

He is well-known for the film The Bird with the Crystal Plumage (1970). He is noted for films like The Conformist (1970), Last Tango in Paris (1972), 1900 (1976), Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), The Last Emperor (1987), Dick Tracy (1990), Café Society (2016) and Wonder Wheel (2017).

Mr Storaro has received three Oscar Awards for Best Cinematography for the films Apocalypse Now (1979), Reds (1981), and The Last Emperor (1987), and is one of three living persons who have won the award three times.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

