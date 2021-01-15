Left Menu
Development News Edition

51st IFFI to be held in hybrid mode due to COVID-19 in Goa

The event will be graced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:53 IST
51st IFFI to be held in hybrid mode due to COVID-19 in Goa
A selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films will be showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the 51st IFFI.  Image Credit: ANI

The 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is getting off to a colourful start on the golden shores of Goa tomorrow (January 16, 2021), with the opening ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium at Panaji in Goa. For the first time, IFFI is being held in a hybrid mode because of the ongoing pandemic. Hence, festival delegates will have the option to participate and watch films and other events virtually, sitting in the comforts of their homes. Asia's oldest and India's biggest festival will be loaded with a line-up of a total of 224 films from across the globe this year. Italian cinematographer Mr Vittorio Storaro is being honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, at the opening ceremony.

The event will be graced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Shri Prakash Javadekar and Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant.

The star-studded event will have celebrated film directors Pablo Cesar (Argentina), Prasanna Vithanage (Sri Lanka), Abu Bakr Shawky (Austria), Priyadarshan (India) and Rubaiyat Hossain (Bangladesh), who are also the Jury members of the festival.

A delegation from Bangladesh, this year's 'Country of Focus' will also be present in the opening ceremony. The Country of Focus is a special segment that recognizes the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country.

The opening of the NFDC Film Bazar will also be virtually inaugurated on the occasion.

Held annually, currently, in the state of Goa, the festival aims at providing a common platform for the cinemas of the world to project the excellence of the film art; contributing to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of different nations in the context of their social and cultural ethos, and promoting friendship and cooperation among people of the world. The festival is conducted jointly by the Directorate of Film Festivals (under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) and the state Government of Goa.

A selection of 23 feature and 20 non-feature films will be showcased in the Indian Panorama section of the 51st IFFI. Goan movies will be screened under a special Goan section. This apart, 15 acclaimed films will compete for the Golden Peacock award at IFFI's International Competition section.

The event, beginning at 3.00 PM, will be broadcasted on DD India and DD National channels and will be live-streamed on PIB's YouTube channel youtube.com/pibindia.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maha educator gets award for novel teaching method in lockdown

A Maharashtra teacher, who did notallow coronavirus-induced lockdown to come in the way ofcontinuing his classes for his students in rural areas, haswon recognition for his efforts that involved use ofconference calls and storytelling.Balaj...

India, Nepal discuss cooperation on border management, political, security issues

India and Nepal on Friday discussed several areas of cooperation including political and security issues and border management and exchanged views on cross-border rail connectivity projects, including a possible Raxaul-Kathmandu broad gauge...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Gut bacteria tied to disease severity, immune response high mental health toll seen in ICUsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus a...

TMC MP Satabdi Roy voices discontent, party reaches out

Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy voicedher discontent with the TMC, following which the party reachedout to her to bring the situation under control amid anongoing exodus from the party ahead of the assembly electionsin West Bengal.TMC spokesperson K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021