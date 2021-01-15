Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Screen Actors Guild awards date shifted to April after Grammys conflict

Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards honoring film and TV performances has been rescheduled to April 4, organizers said on Wednesday, a move that avoids competition with music's Grammy Awards. Last week, Grammy Awards organizers said they were postponing their January ceremony until March 14 because of a coronavirus surge in Los Angeles. Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, who worked with Roy Horn to create the famous animal training and magic duo of Siegfried & Roy, has died, according to the Associated Press and German outlets. He was 81. Fischbacher died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. His death comes eight months after Horn died due to COVID-19 on May 8, 2020. Horn was 75. Anne Hathaway races to release 'Locked Down' COVID-19 rom-com

As the rest of the world was shutting down to stave off COVID-19, U.S. star Anne Hathaway found herself starting up a whole new movie project - a rom-com heist caper set in the pandemic still raging around her. "I don't think either of us quite know how we pulled it off," Hathaway told Reuters as she sat down with her co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor to talk about "Locked Down", the result of their labours that started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday. Mick Fleetwood goes same way as others with music catalogue deal

Mick Fleetwood has become the latest in a series of rock musicians to cash in on their work by agreeing on Thursday to sell his back catalogue to music major BMG. The deal gives BMG, owned by German media company Bertelsmann AG, a share in the royalties from over 300 recordings including "Dreams" and "Go Your Own Way", two of the biggest hits from Fleetwood Mac, the band he co-founded in 1967. 'WandaVision' spins heroes through worlds of Marvel and classic TV sitcoms

The Marvel Cinematic Universe returns to the screen starting Friday in "WandaVision," a story that takes two popular characters on a trip that alternates between classic American television sitcoms and a modern-day superhero world. The nine-episode series is the first Marvel has made for Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service. It follows characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision, who were last seen together when Wanda was looking over Vision's dead body in 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame." British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britain's leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit. The Liverpool-born musician, 65, lamented the barriers thrown up by Britain's departure from the European Union to the careers of young musicians who had grown used to performing freely to the continent's music-hungry public. Tom Hanks to host televised special for Biden's inauguration

Actor Tom Hanks will host a primetime television special on Jan. 20 to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president, organizers said on Wednesday. The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will feature appearances by celebrities including Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons, according to a statement from Biden's inaugural committee. Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at diverse Biden inauguration

Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in Washington next week alongside others in what his transition team said would showcase a diverse America. The two will perform at the Jan. 20 event for the incoming 46th U.S. president, which will also feature remarks from a black firefighter from Georgia, a former Youth Poet Laureate, a Catholic priest, and a pastor from Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Amazon film recounts epic meeting of Cassius Clay, Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, Jim Brown

Imagine a time more than 50 years ago when four of the biggest Black American celebrities in the world met up and spent hours discussing race, religion and politics? That's the premise of the film "One Night in Miami," out on Amazon Prime on Friday, which recounts a 1964 meeting between boxer Cassius Clay, soul singer Sam Cooke, civil rights activist Malcolm X and football player Jim Brown.

