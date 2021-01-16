Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and more join David O Russell's next

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 11:34 IST
Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy and more join David O Russell's next
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The cast of filmmaker David O Russell's next feature film just got bigger with Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon and Anya Taylor-Joy coming aboard the project.

Also joining the film are actors Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola, reported Deadline.

The much-anticipated movie will feature actor Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but it is said to be based on an original idea from the director. Matthew Budman of ''American Hustle'' fame will produce, which has been set up at New Regency and is currently in production.

Russell's last directorial effort was 2015's ''Joy'', featuring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says latest COVID-19 outbreak caused by imported cases

Chinas recent COVID-19 outbreaks in the northeast have come from travelers entering the country or contaminated frozen food imports, the National Health Commission NHC said on Saturday. NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei made the comments at a governm...

Dr Dre discharged from hospital after suffering brain aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, has been discharged from a hospital here.The 55-year-old music mogul was receiving treatment at Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.According to TMZ...

PM Modi gets emotional while speaking about sacrifices by frontline workers during fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while talking about the hardships faced by healthcare and frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic. This disease kept people away from their families. The mothers cried for the...

SCOREBOARD, IND vs AUS, Stumps-Day 2, 4th Test

India 1st innings Rohit Sharma c M Starc b N Lyon 44 Shubhman Gill c Smith b Cummins 7 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 8 Ajinkya Rahane batting 2 Extras NB-1 1 Total For 2 wickets in 26 overs 62 Fall of wickets 1-11, 2-60.Bowling Mitchell Starc 3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021