TV actors mourn demise of 'Bigg Boss' talent manager Pista Dhakad

TV actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana on Saturday expressed their grief over the untimely demise of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad.Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai and she was crushed under a van.Several actors, including former Bigg Boss contestants took to social media to offer their condolences to the departed soul.Narula remembered Dhakad as a positive personality.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:37 IST
TV actors Kamya Panjabi, Prince Narula, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Himanshi Khurana on Saturday expressed their grief over the untimely demise of ''Bigg Boss'' talent manager Pista Dhakad.

Dhakad, 25, died on Friday after her scooter slipped near Film City Road in suburban Mumbai and she was crushed under a van.

Several actors, including former ''Bigg Boss'' contestants took to social media to offer their condolences to the departed soul.

Narula remembered Dhakad as a positive personality. ''You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven't seen a positive person like you. Someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy,'' he posted on Instagram. Recalling his last meeting with Dhakad, he said, ''We didn't know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always.'' Bhattacharjee said she was shocked by the news.

''What he** is going on i have no clue…Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain…pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby...Life is indeed a b**** and unpredictable…Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam…Condolences and strength to her family & friends,'' she wrote. Khurana posted a picture of Dhakad with ''Bigg Boss'' host, superstar Salman Khan, on photo-video sharing website and wrote, ''Life is uncertain. P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss,'' she said.

Punjabi shared Dhadkad's photo and remembered her as a ''bright girl''.

''Rest in Peace sweetheart #pistadhakad,'' she wrote.

Yuvika Chaudhary, Shenaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin too offered their condolences.

