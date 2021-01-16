Left Menu
IFFI 2021: Veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee receives Indian Personality of the Year Award

The 51st version of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has honoured veteran actor, producer, director, and vocalist of Hindi and Bengali film, Biswajit Chatterjee with the Indian Personality of the Year Award on Saturday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 16-01-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 23:03 IST
Biswajit Chatterjee (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The 51st version of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), has honoured veteran actor, producer, director, and vocalist of Hindi and Bengali film, Biswajit Chatterjee with the Indian Personality of the Year Award on Saturday. An official statement by Press Information Bureau (PIB), confirmed the news on Twitter which read, " Veteran Actor and Director Biswajit Chatterjee has been conferred Indian Personality of the Year Award, announces Union Minister, @MIB_India, @PrakashJavdekar #IFFI51 Opening Ceremony."

Born in 1936, Biswajit Chatterjee is an Indian actor who is famous for his roles of Kumar Vijay Singh in 1962 thriller movie 'Bees Saal Baad', Raja Amit Kumar Singh in 1964 musical drama 'Kohraa', Ashok in 1964's romantic flick 'April Fool', Ramesh Kumar in 1965's 'Mere Sanam', Jeevan in 1967's Mala Sinha co-starrer thriller film 'Night In London', Shekhar in 1968's iconic flick 'Do Kaliyaan' and Vicky in 1968's action flick 'Kismat'. He usually co-starred with notable actresses such as Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz, Mala Sinha and Rajshree. Some of his Bengali films include 'Chowringhee' (1968) and 'Garh Nasimpur' with Uttam Kumar, 'Srimaan Prithviraj' (1973), 'Jai Baba Taraknath' (1977) and 'Amar Geeti' (1983). In 1975, Chatterjee produced and directed his own film, 'Kahte Hai Mujhko Raja'.

The 51st International Film Festival of India started in Panaji today. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

