Urban Dictionary has a definition of Lee Min Ho and his fans love it

Lee Min Ho has gained a massive fanbase and strong influence across the world, especially in Asia, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, and Italy. Given his global influence, the star now also has an Urban Dictionary definition which terms him as a "Sexy South Korean actor/model/singer".

Other major K-pop stars with such feat include BTS main dancer and lead vocalist Jimin, who has been defined as "King of K-pop" by Urban Dictionary.

Lee Min Ho: Sexy South Korean actor/model/singer featured in... https://t.co/ep8V21JHEc pic.twitter.com/Og3vKm18Te — Urban Dictionary (@urbandictionary) January 9, 2021

Lee Min Ho is massively popular among his fans and boasts the most followers by a Korean actor on Instagram. He rose to fame for his lead role playing Gu Jun Pyo in the popular Korean drama series "Boys Over Flowers." "Personal Taste" (2010), "The Heirs" (2013), "Legend of the Blue Sea" are some of the other shows he has played a lead role in.

But it was "The King: Eternal Monarch" (TKEM) that brought Lee Min Ho among the league of most popular Korean drama actors. Recently, a Pinkvilla poll also termed the show as favorite K-drama of 2020.

In TKEM, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun, which has become a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe has become extremely popular among his fans, the show also became one of the most-watched Netflix shows.

Currently, the Korean actor is working on his upcoming show Pachinko, which shows Lee Min Ho in the lead role. Apart from that, the actor was also in the news for bagging the Top Excellence in Miniseries award (Fantasy/Romance) for his role in The King: Eternal Monarch at the SBS Drama Awards. The actor bagged Top Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance) at the awards show. He also recently starred in a video promoting the beauty of Hangeul -- the writing system for the Korean language.