Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:08 IST
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan . Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday afternoon. The celebrated musician breathed his last at 12:37 pm today. Khan was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He was a receiver of several accolades including the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

ANI spoke to Namrata Gupta Khan, daughter-in-law of the departed artist who told, "He had a brain stroke on October 15, 2019, and his right side got paralysed. We had an entire ICU set up at home. In 2019 he got discharged. Since then he didn't have any problems." She told that he was very active for a few days, used to watch TV and also understand whatever the family members used to communicate to him. He used to nod and reply.

"But, today I don't know, what happened, the nurse was doing his massage and he vomited. The nurse called me and I ran. No doctor was taking the calls. When I used the saturation machine, it went down, and after five minutes he stopped breathing. I used the stethoscope, to see his heartbeat but then I realized he is no more," Namrata added. The mortal remains of the noted musician will leave at 7 pm in the evening of Sunday, January 17 from his residence and the last rites with state honour will be performed at Santacruz (West) 'Kabrastan' by 7:30-8 pm today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

