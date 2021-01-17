Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson drops 'Young Rock' trailer on social media

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has announced his comeback to the small screen with the show 'Young Rock' on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:45 IST
Poster of 'Young Rock' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson has announced his comeback to the small screen with the show 'Young Rock' on Sunday (local time). According to Fox News, the 48-year-old star dropped the trailer for his upcoming biographical TV show, 'Young Rock' which will be a comedy series that narrates three different stages of his life, on his Instagram handle.

"Ladies and gents here's your first look at @nbcyoungrock, I really wish my dad was around to see this one. Maaaaan he would've been proud." Johnson wrote on his Instagram. "Every hero has an origin story, but not a full moustache at age 15. It's The Rock's true-life story," he added to the 40-second clip.

In the trailer, fans can see an adolescent Johnson played by Bradley Constant telling a young lady his name is Tomas on the grounds that he thought it sounded cooler than Dwayne. Other fast features show a pre-adolescent Johnson (Adrian Groulx) utilizing his muscles in the exercise centre close by his TV father (Joseph Lee Anderson) and a grown-up Johnson (Uli Latukefu) strolling through a lobby.

Johnson gave an additional sneak peek into 'Youthful Rock' in a different Instagram post, as per Fox News. "Appreciate all your early buzz for our NBC comedy @nbcyoungrock about all the crazy shit that's been my life throughout the years," Johnson wrote alongside the post.

"From growing up in the wild (and cutthroat ) world of pro wrestling in the early 80s to being accused of being a high school undercover cop at 15yrs old because I was already 6'4 220lbs with a FULL Magnum PI moustache and driving my own car," he added. 'Young Rock' will stream on NBC on February 16, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

