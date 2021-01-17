Assam: Woman journalist files police complaint against actor, producer for assault

A woman journalist in Assam hasfiled a complaint against a film producer and actor forallegedly assaulting and verbally abusing her, police said.

The scribe, associated with a local daily, told PTI onSunday that she was on an assignment to cover a pressconference by film producer Umashankar Jha and actor UttamSingh to announce their Hindi film 'Seven Sisters and onebrother', on Saturday.

She claimed the producer misbehaved with her when afew questions were asked related to the film, and thenverbally abused the woman.

Later, she and a photo-journalist went up to the duoto question their behaviour, following which they pulled herhand and assaulted her, the woman added.

She filed a complaint at the All Womens' PoliceStation here.

A police officer said it has begun the process ofinterrogating the accused.

The Gauhati Press Club (GPC), in a statement,condemned the incident and urged the police to take immediateaction.

GPC president Manoj Nath and general secretary SanjoyRay said the club will extend all help to the police in theirinvestigation.

