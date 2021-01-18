Kangana Ranaut drops first look poster of 'Dhaakad'
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday dropped the first look poster of her upcoming action-thriller 'Dhaakad' featuring herself as 'Agent Agni'.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 13:15 IST
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Monday dropped the first look poster of her upcoming action-thriller 'Dhaakad' featuring herself as 'Agent Agni'. The actor also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.
The 'Queen' star took to Instagram and unveiled the dark poster featuring herself in a ferocious avatar. The 'Gangster' star also shared the traits of her character 'Agent Agni' in the film.
"She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni (fire emoticon) India's first female-led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!" she wrote. Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Ranaut, talking about 'Dhaakad, revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women.
'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
