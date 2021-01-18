Left Menu
Dr Dre returns to studio after brain aneurysm

Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, is back in the studio. Producer Focus shared a photograph of Dr Dre in the centre of a group of people all in a studio.My Big Bro is Super Good

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:44 IST
Rapper and recording producer Dr Dre, who suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this month, is back in the studio. The 55-year-old music mogul was admitted to the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm on January 4 and was discharged over the weekend. Producer Focus shared a photograph of Dr Dre in the centre of a group of people all in a studio.

“My Big Bro is Super Good!!! We working... I TOOK THE PIC SO IM HERE!!!” he captioned the photograph.

A multiple Grammy winner, Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, is regarded as one of the top earners in hip hop.

Eminem has been one of his longtime collaborators, with his most recent credits on the rapper's 2020 album''Music To Be Murdered By - Side B'', where Dre raps on ''Guns Blazing'' and also served as a co-producer for another track.

His collaborators also include the likes of Gwen Stefani, Mary J Blige, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent.

