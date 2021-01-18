Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 279 can focus on Asta & Noelle, release possible on Sunday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 18-01-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 17:26 IST
Black Clover Chapter 279 can focus on Asta & Noelle, release possible on Sunday
As we said, the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 279 are yet to be out, it is not possible to predict what the manga lovers can see in the plot. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga lovers are quite happy as Black Clover Chapter 279 will be out this week. The manga will resume its regular schedule as there is no break this week. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 279 spoilers could be out anytime, when the manga scans are verified and translated into English. Yuki Tabata always writes very short chapters and hence Black Clover Chapter 279 will be around 17 pages or less.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 279 could reveal something on Asta and Noelle who are missing through the last three chapters. According to BlockToro, Asta and Liebe are gradually learning to work together, whereas Noelle has been trained for the Ultimate Magic technique by the Elves. There are high chances that the Dark Triad will be back on their feet again with the help of their devils and things will go down badly for the Black Bulls.

As we said, the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 279 are yet to be out, it is not possible to predict what the manga lovers can see in the plot. However, we are sure that the upcoming chapter will bring many fascinating things and twists in the storyline, which will be in overall quite exciting and entertaining.

Black Clover Chapter 279 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 24, 2021. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

