Kaley Cuoco mourns the death of her dog Norman

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco opened up to her followers about the death of her pet of fourteen years, Norman and paid tribute to him with a heart-touching post. According to Fox News, the 35-year-old actor shared a brief post about her loss to her followers on Instagram along with two black-and-white photos of herself and her dog.

In the caption she wrote, "Earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn't know was possible, Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years." She further thanked her late pet and wrote, "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart."

Cuoco adopted Norman when he was a 2-year-old pup fourteen years ago. As per Fox News, the 'Big Bang Theory' actor had founded a production company named "Yes, Norman Productions," after her beloved pet back in 2017. Kaley's current Instagram profile picture features her production company's logo. Moreover, the actress has posted dozens of photos over the weekend that show Cuoco and Norman. (ANI)

