Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjun Rampal unveils his first look from 'Dhaakad'

A day after Kangana Ranaut dropped the first look poster of action-thriller 'Dhaakad', Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also unveiled his character from the movie on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:36 IST
Arjun Rampal unveils his first look from 'Dhaakad'
Arjun Rampal's first look from 'Dhaakad' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Kangana Ranaut dropped the first look poster of action-thriller 'Dhaakad', Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal also unveiled his character from the movie on Tuesday. The 'Om Shanti Om' actor shared the first look of his felon avatar on Instagram and also announced that the movie will be released in theatres on October 1, 2021.

The 48-year-old artist also shared that he will be portraying the role of an antagonist named 'Rudraveer'in the upcoming action-thriller flick. " Boom! Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" Rampal wrote.

'Dhaakad' is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai. Earlier, the lead actor of the film, Kangana Ranaut, talked about 'Dhaakad' and revealed that she will be portraying the role of an officer in the film, which is based on the issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 21,734 new coronavirus cases, 586 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,281 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 3,612,800.Authorities said 586 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 66,623. ...

Iran kicks off ground forces drill on coast of Gulf of Oman

Irans military kicked off a ground forces drill on Tuesday along the coast of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported, the latest in a series of snap exercises that the country is holding amid escalating tensions over its nuclear program and Wa...

Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge

Masks off the minute you step inside. Bars packed and pulsing like its 2019. Social media stars waving bottles of champagne. DJs spinning party tunes through multi-hour brunches.Since becoming one of the worlds first destinations to open up...

Throttle Shrottle extends legacy with launch of Leopard Trail Cafe and stay in the foothills of Aravalli range

Gurugram Haryana India, January 19 ANIPRSpot A 5.2km forest trail in the heart of Gurugram, Throttle Shrottle Leopard Trail and Cafe, is a new getaway for young travellers of Delhi NCR. The lush green of the city and the aura of a shared lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021