Maha Movie channel CEO held in copyright violation case

Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrestedMaha Movie television channel's CEO Sanjay Verma in an allegedcopyright violation case, a police official said.

He is also a wanted accused in the alleged TelevisionRating Points (TRP) rigging scam.

Verma was apprehended by the Mumbai Police's CrimeIntelligence Unit (CIU), the official said.

A case of copyright violation was registered at Juhupolice station here and the investigation into it wastransferred to the CIU, he said.

During a probe into the case, Verma's alleged rolecame to light, following which he was questioned by a team ledby CIU in-charge assistant police inspector Sachin Waze andsubsequently placed under arrest, the official said.

He will be produced in a court later in the day, theofficial said.

Notably, in a charge sheet filed recently in the TRPrigging case, the police alleged that an official of HansaResearch Agency paid money to sample households to tune intoMaha Movie, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi and Republic TV channels.

TRP, measured by recording viewership data at samplehouseholds, is crucial for attracting advertisers.

The Republic TV and others have denied any wrongdoing.

PTI DCGK GK

