Cherishing a snowy location road trip with husband and family friends, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Tuesday treated fans to an all-smiles selfie.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:08 IST
Preity Zinta shares snowy glimpse of her road trip
Cherishing a snowy location road trip with husband and family friends, Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Tuesday treated fans to an all-smiles selfie. The 'Kya Kehna' star hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with husband Gene Goodenough and their two-family friends with whom the star went for a road trip.

In the photograph, Zinta is seen sporting a red jacket, and a chunky pair of shades, the actor paired it up with white cap while she smilingly clicks the photo with her husband who donned an all-black ensemble and matching sun shades. The picture shared by the 'Koi Mil Gaya' star captures a gorgeous view of snow-capped mountains amid a roadside location filled with snowflakes.

Zinta captioned the post as, "Best trips are road trips [?]#Sun #Snow #Family #Ting." With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 21,000 likes, with fans leaving red heart emoticons in the comments section. (ANI)

