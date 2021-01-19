Senior Doordarshan official found dead in Itanagar

A senior official of publicservice broadcaster Doordarshan was found in his officialquarter in Itanagar on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

K Morang (50), the director (engineering) and officehead of the Doordarshan Kendra here, is suspected to have diedof a heart attack, they said.

However, the exact cause of the death can beascertained after post-mortem, which will be done on Wednesdayat TRIMHS, they said.

His family was away during the incident.

Morang had joined the Indian Broadcasting EngineeringService in 1995 and served in many places across theNortheast.

He was heading the Doordarshan Kendra here for thelast four years.

Morang was a key member of the team that launched theDD Arunprabha channel.

