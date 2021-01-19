Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Doordarshan official found dead in Itanagar

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-01-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 21:52 IST
Senior Doordarshan official found dead in Itanagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A senior official of publicservice broadcaster Doordarshan was found in his officialquarter in Itanagar on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

K Morang (50), the director (engineering) and officehead of the Doordarshan Kendra here, is suspected to have diedof a heart attack, they said.

However, the exact cause of the death can beascertained after post-mortem, which will be done on Wednesdayat TRIMHS, they said.

His family was away during the incident.

Morang had joined the Indian Broadcasting EngineeringService in 1995 and served in many places across theNortheast.

He was heading the Doordarshan Kendra here for thelast four years.

Morang was a key member of the team that launched theDD Arunprabha channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,32,821. This is the ninth consecutive day since January 10 when new cases have been below 400.According t...

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

President Donald Trumps last full day in office Tuesday is also senators first day back since the deadly Capitol siege, an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings...

Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector dies by suicide after quarrel with lover

An Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector died by suicide on Sunday night after having a verbal brawl with a woman with whom he had a relationship. The deceased, Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as sub-inspector at Gudivada II town police station.Vijay ...

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021