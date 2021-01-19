My Hero Academia Chapter 298 preview revealed, supervillains can gather new army

The recent release of My Hero Academia Chapter 297 highly satisfied the manga enthusiasts. They are also excited as My Hero Academia Chapter 298 is going to be out within a few days. Read further to know what you can see in the upcoming chapter.

The spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 298 are yet to be out. Since the manga has not gone for any hiatus, we can expect the spoilers on Thursday, January 21. The manga raw scans will be out on the web world just a few days before the original release.

The Twitter user, Atsushi recently took to social media to give a short preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 298. Atsushi's short preview cites "Army Of Darkness——— Unleashed into the world".

The preview of My Hero Academia Chapter 298 reveals the supervillains will gather a new army and unleash their terror on the world. Most of the heroes are injured or dead, the citizens have lost faith in them and adding an army of villains at this stage will be very dangerous.

No break next week, CH298 releases on January 24th.

According to BlockToro, Muscular, Moonfish, Overhaul and All for One have escaped the Tartarus prison and My Hero Academia 298 chapter will show what happens when they are on the loose. The manga aficionados are claiming that Horikoshi is pulling out a reverse Impel Down and Marineford (One Piece reference) where there will be a prison break after a big war, instead of the opposite.

My Hero Academia Chapter 298 is likely to be released on Sunday, January 24, 2021. You can read the chapters on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

