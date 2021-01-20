Miley Cyrus gets candid about her sexuality

Left Menu
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got candid about her sexual orientation in an interview on Wednesday.

20-01-2021
American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus got candid about her sexual orientation in an interview on Wednesday. "Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d--- makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not as interested. I like them as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table," the 28-year-old singer said.

"The role that I was in made more sense because there's not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever," she said. "Like if I'm going to be with a girl, I'm totally down to be with a boss bitch who's as successful, or more successful than me; that's cool, too," she continued while discussing that she prefers same-sex relationships. After the separation from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, the former 'Hannah Montana' actor has been open in interviews about her dating life and exploring her sexuality, as per People.

"I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space," she added. Cyrus additionally discussed dating while likewise self-isolating in the midst of the progressing Covid-19 pandemic and finding socially separated approaches to interface with others. She split from Cody Simpson over the mid-year following 10 months of dating.

"I love people, I love who I love, I've had relationships with all genders and I'm down. Right now I'm kind of in the mood for some D, but I'm down for whatever, honestly," said Cyrus at the end of the interview, according to People. (ANI)

